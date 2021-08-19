IBAO Webinar: Understanding Residential Plumbing and Electrical Systems

by IBAO

September 14, 2021

As homes age, so does the plumbing and electrical systems. Many insurers will not provide or renew coverage on such properties unless these components are updated.

Webinar participants will gain the knowledge and skills needed to perform front-line underwriting duties and be able to help brokerage clients understand the personal safety benefits of updating these critical residential building components.

During the webinar we will discuss galvanized plumbing; sump pumps and back-up valves; aluminum wiring; knob and tube wiring; and 60-amp electrical panels.

2 Technical Hours

