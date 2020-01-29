Canadian Underwriter

Event

IBAO Webinar: Understanding Residential Plumbing & Electrical Systems


More Events

Print this page

by IBAO
February 11, 2020
1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON


As homes age, so does the plumbing and electrical systems. Many insurers will not provide or renew coverage on such properties unless these components are updated.

Become confident performing front line underwriting duties and be able to help brokerage clients understand the personal safety benefits of updating these critical residential building components.

Recommended for Personal Lines Sales and Service Brokers

Facilitated by Jo Anne Mitchell, CIP, Effective Training & Communications Plus

Feb 11th | 2:00PM-4:15PM

2 Technical Hours

$120 plus $60 each additional registrants – Members Only



Visit event's website
https://www.ibao.org/education/webinars-seminars/webinar-understanding-residential-plumbing-electrical-systems/



Print this page

Related
Bodily injury claims increasing faster than other lines of coverage: Mitchell
Virtually all surveyed p&c employers endorse CIP designation, but post-secondary graduates have limited knowledge of industry: briefing
Mitchell International launches AI-enabled claim review solution for North American P&C industry
Why this award-winning brokerage doesn’t use an online quoting platform