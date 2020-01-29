IBAO Webinar: Understanding Residential Plumbing & Electrical Systems

by IBAO

February 11, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON

As homes age, so does the plumbing and electrical systems. Many insurers will not provide or renew coverage on such properties unless these components are updated.

Become confident performing front line underwriting duties and be able to help brokerage clients understand the personal safety benefits of updating these critical residential building components.

Recommended for Personal Lines Sales and Service Brokers

Facilitated by Jo Anne Mitchell, CIP, Effective Training & Communications Plus

Feb 11th | 2:00PM-4:15PM

2 Technical Hours

$120 plus $60 each additional registrants – Members Only

