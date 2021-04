by IBAO

September 14, 2021

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON M4P 3A1

Tenants Legal Liability (TLL) insurance is included as Coverage D in a Commercial General Liability Policy. Because of this, there is a tendency to consider TLL as a “throw-in” coverage that is easily overlooked and not completely understood. This webinar will help shed some light on this coverage and why it is important.

Recommended For: Commercial-lines sales and service insurance brokers; Commercial-lines managers a/o team leaders; and Marketing Brokers

Visit Event Website