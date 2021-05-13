IBAO Young Broker Conference

by IBAO

June 17, 2021

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON M4P 3A1

A NEW TAKE ON THE YOUNG BROKER EXPERIENCE

In its 16th year but virtual for the first time, this conference is geared towards brokers 40 and under and those who’ve been brokers for five years or less. But age is just a number and everyone’s welcome

A mix between industry and trending topics, general and breakout sessions, education and entertainment, this one-day conference focuses on the issues that matter most right now.

Brokers—meet your peers, create or expand your professional network and walk away reenergized for the next phase of your career.

Principal Brokers—send your staff to this awesome conference. They deserve it. RIBO accredited for five hours.

First 100 registrants receive a welcome box!

Visit Event Website