IBAO’s Going Paperless Town Hall

by IBAO

October 12, 2022



We’re presenting the conclusions of our initiative on the insurance industry moving to paperless delivery of insurance documentation.

IBAO CEO Colin Simpson and Steve Gugler, Partner at 3Tree, will give an overview of the project. The Going Paperless Initiative analyzed the topic from a multitude of perspectives, generating information that will guide the industry as it evolves. Following the presentation by Colin and Steve, attendees will also have the opportunity to ask follow-ups during a Q&A period.

This event is free and open to all relevant parts of the Canadian insurance industry—brokers, carriers, technology vendors and industry associations.