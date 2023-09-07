IBC’s 23rd Annual Regulatory Affairs Symposium

by Insurance Bureau of Canada

October 25, 2023



Registration for IBC’s Regulatory Affairs Symposium is Now Open!

Chat bots, machine learning tools and other emerging technologies are disrupting business as usual across industries. As technology rapidly evolves, so will questions around their benefits and regulations to prevent misuse. How will these innovations impact the P&C insurance industry and its regulatory environment? What opportunities will they offer our sector and what new legal frameworks might arise?

IBC is pleased to present a morning of distinguished speakers and panel discussions, bringing insights on the latest technological trends, and how the industry and regulators are responding.

In this half-day symposium, you will:

Receive updates from Celyeste Power, IBC President and CEO.

Learn about the current state of artificial intelligence (AI), various AI governance frameworks globally and their application to the insurance industry, as well as the future of AI technology and regulation.

Hear from a panel of regulators, including the Deputy Commissioner of the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, who will discuss concerns regarding emerging technologies.

Increase your understanding of emerging regulatory issues with “regulatory snappers” that summarize key compliance and consumer protection issues.

Learn more about how AI both depends on and can impact human behavior.

The symposium is tailored to those responsible for regulatory compliance, including executives and legal professionals eager to keep up with developments affecting the P&C insurance industry.

Ontario lawyers: Earn CPD hours

In previous years, the symposium has been eligible for hours toward the Law Society of Ontario’s continuing professional development (CPD) requirement. The eligibility of CPD hours will be confirmed in due course.

When:

October 25, 2023

Time:

8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET

Where:

The Fairmont Royal York, 100 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario

Registration fees :

IBC members & Regulators / Government agencies

Individual: $400

Table of 8: $3,100–Save $100

Non-Members

Individual: $550

Table of 8: $4,300–Save $100

Breakfast, a refreshment break and lunch are included.

Visit event's website