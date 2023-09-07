IBC’s 23rd Annual Regulatory Affairs Symposium

Registration for IBC’s Regulatory Affairs Symposium is Now Open!
Chat bots, machine learning tools and other emerging technologies are disrupting business as usual across industries. As technology rapidly evolves, so will questions around their benefits and regulations to prevent misuse. How will these innovations impact the P&C insurance industry and its regulatory environment? What opportunities will they offer our sector and what new legal frameworks might arise?
IBC is pleased to present a morning of distinguished speakers and panel discussions, bringing insights on the latest technological trends, and how the industry and regulators are responding.
In this half-day symposium, you will:
The symposium is tailored to those responsible for regulatory compliance, including executives and legal professionals eager to keep up with developments affecting the P&C insurance industry.
Ontario lawyers: Earn CPD hours
In previous years, the symposium has been eligible for hours toward the Law Society of Ontario’s continuing professional development (CPD) requirement. The eligibility of CPD hours will be confirmed in due course.
When:
October 25, 2023
Time:
8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET
Where:
The Fairmont Royal York, 100 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario
IBC members & Regulators / Government agencies
Individual: $400
Table of 8: $3,100–Save $100
Non-Members
Individual: $550
Table of 8: $4,300–Save $100
Breakfast, a refreshment break and lunch are included.