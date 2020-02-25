IBC’s 24th Annual Financial Affairs Symposium

by Insurance Bureau of Canada

April 22, 2020

Toronto Region Board of Trade (Lennox Hall, 4th Floor) Toronto, Ontario

Insurance Bureau of Canada’s (IBC’s) Financial Affairs Symposium is designed to inform industry leaders on how property and casualty insurance experts are addressing the latest challenges for the industry.

Topics include:

Views from OSFI on solvency and prudential policy

The industry’s latest efforts regarding implementing IFRS 17

Recent tax developments

Luncheon “fireside chat” with Marcia Moffat (Country head of BlackRock Canada)

The symposium is paperless. Expect the presentation slides in your inbox two days before the event.

When

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Registration & Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.

Sessions: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where

Toronto Region Board of Trade

Located in First Canadian Place

Lennox Hall, 4th Floor

77 Adelaide St. W.

Toronto, ON M5X 1C1

Registration Fees (HST included)

IBC Issues Management (IM) Members: $375 per person 3 or more from same IBC Issues Management Member: $300 per person Non-Issues Management Members: $550 per person



If you have questions about registration, please contact Lorraine Sage at 416-362-2031 ext. 4356 / FAS-registration@ibc.ca.

