IBC’s 24th Annual Financial Affairs Symposium

Insurance Bureau of Canada’s (IBC’s) Financial Affairs Symposium is designed to inform industry leaders on how property and casualty insurance experts are addressing the latest challenges for the industry.
Topics include:
The symposium is paperless. Expect the presentation slides in your inbox two days before the event.
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Registration & Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.
Sessions: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Toronto Region Board of Trade
Located in First Canadian Place
Lennox Hall, 4th Floor
77 Adelaide St. W.
Toronto, ON M5X 1C1
|IBC Issues Management (IM) Members:
|$375 per person
|3 or more from same IBC Issues Management Member:
|$300 per person
|Non-Issues Management Members:
|$550 per person
If you have questions about registration, please contact Lorraine Sage at 416-362-2031 ext. 4356 / FAS-registration@ibc.ca.