Canadian Underwriter

Event

IBC’s 24th Annual Financial Affairs Symposium


More Events

Print this page

by Insurance Bureau of Canada
April 22, 2020
Toronto Region Board of Trade (Lennox Hall, 4th Floor) Toronto, Ontario


Insurance Bureau of Canada’s (IBC’s) Financial Affairs Symposium is designed to inform industry leaders on how property and casualty insurance experts are addressing the latest challenges for the industry. 

 Topics include: 

  • Views from OSFI on solvency and prudential policy
  • The industry’s latest efforts regarding implementing IFRS 17
  • Recent tax developments
  • Luncheon “fireside chat” with Marcia Moffat (Country head of BlackRock Canada)

The symposium is paperless. Expect the presentation slides in your inbox two days before the event.

When

Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Registration & Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.
Sessions: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where

Toronto Region Board of Trade 
Located in First Canadian Place
Lennox Hall, 4th Floor
77 Adelaide St. W.
Toronto, ON M5X 1C1

Registration Fees (HST included)

IBC Issues Management (IM) Members: $375 per person
3 or more from same IBC Issues Management Member: $300 per person
Non-Issues Management Members: $550 per person


If you have questions about registration, please contact Lorraine Sage at 416-362-2031 ext. 4356 / FAS-registration@ibc.ca.



Visit event's website
https://secure.effreg.com/r/e/Tnndih9U?10



Print this page

Related
Ontario license appeal tribunal making ‘quicker determinations’ in auto claims disputes: BDO speaker
Apple Watch launch April 24 ‘the biggest date’ in insurance industry: CIP symposium speaker
AP sources: Task force backs registration of drones weighing as little as some toy helicopters
Regulatory Affairs Symposium: IBC seeking “a few good companies” for SABS pilot