IBC’s 26th Annual Financial Affairs Symposium

After three years of virtual Symposia, we are excited to return to in-person programming at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, in Toronto. As well, this year we are pleased to collaborate with CLHIA and CIAA for an afternoon devoted to IFRS 17 implementation and networking.
IBC’s Finance Standing Committee will host this signature event featuring:
Following the morning session, please join us for a special afternoon of collaboration on IFRS 17 and networking with Canadian Insurance Accountants Association, Insurance Bureau of Canada and Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association.
The session will include a debrief of IFRS 17 and an opportunity to interact and connect with colleagues across the insurance industry to share insights and best practices. Sessions and Networking Reception will take place following IBC’s Financial Affairs Symposium.
Don’t miss out – register today!
Click here for more information