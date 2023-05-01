IBC’s 26th Annual Financial Affairs Symposium

by Insurance Bureau of Canada

May 17, 2023



After three years of virtual Symposia, we are excited to return to in-person programming at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, in Toronto. As well, this year we are pleased to collaborate with CLHIA and CIAA for an afternoon devoted to IFRS 17 implementation and networking.

IBC’s Finance Standing Committee will host this signature event featuring:

Celyeste Power , President & CEO, IBC, in a Fireside Chat with Bryan Lillycrop of Definity, Chair of the Finance Standing Committee

, President & CEO, IBC, in a Fireside Chat with of Definity, Chair of the Finance Standing Committee A guest appearance by Randall Bartlett , Senior Director of Canadian Economics, Desjardins

, Senior Director of Canadian Economics, Desjardins Q&A session with OSFI’s Darrell Leadbetter , Senior Director, Insurance and Pension Supervision, moderated by Akif Siddiqui, Assurance Partner, PwC Canada

, Senior Director, Insurance and Pension Supervision, moderated by Akif Siddiqui, Assurance Partner, PwC Canada A P&C insurance industry ESG panel moderated by Scott Morrison, Director, ESG and Sustainability, PwC, with panelists from Definity and Gore Mutual

Following the morning session, please join us for a special afternoon of collaboration on IFRS 17 and networking with Canadian Insurance Accountants Association, Insurance Bureau of Canada and Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association.

The session will include a debrief of IFRS 17 and an opportunity to interact and connect with colleagues across the insurance industry to share insights and best practices. Sessions and Networking Reception will take place following IBC’s Financial Affairs Symposium.

Don’t miss out – register today!

Click here for more information

Visit event's website