IBC’s 5th Commercial Insurance Symposium

by Insurance Bureau of Canada
October 24, 2023


Registration for IBC’s 5th Commercial Insurance Symposium is now open!

What’s next for the shifting commercial insurance landscape?
A look at expectations for 2024 and beyond.

The Canadian insurance market has remained resilient despite economic volatility, extreme weather events, supply chain and labour challenges and geopolitical uncertainty. In light of these challenging market conditions, are Canada’s P&C insurers prepared for what’s ahead? Will lingering hard market conditions have an implications on future capacity and reinsurance rates?

IBC is pleased to present an afternoon of distinguished speakers and panel discussions, bringing insights on the current state of the commercial insurance market, global changes in the reinsurance landscape, and a look at expectations for 2024 and beyond.

In this half-day symposium, you will:

  • Receive updates from Celyeste Power, IBC President and CEO.
  • Get an exclusive, early-access copy of IBC’s Commercial Insurance Value Report, which features a socio-economic analysis of the important role that the insurance industry, and more specifically the commercial insurance industry, plays in enabling modern life in Canada.
  • Hear from a panel of industry experts on their expectations for the commercial market in Canada in 2024.
  • Get insights from a panel of esteemed political commentators who will give their view to 2024 and some of the major issues that will face Canadians, both on the domestic front and beyond.
  • Engage with CEOs from some of Canada’s leading commercial insurers at a cocktail networking event.

The symposium is tailored to insurance industry professionals, executives, regulators, and government employees eager to keep up with developments affecting the P&C insurance industry.

When:
October 24, 2023

Time:
Symposium: 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET
Cocktail networking session: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET

Where:
The Fairmont Royal York, 100 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario

Registration fees:

IBC members
Individual: $350
Table of 6: $2,000–Save $100

Non-Members
Individual: $500
Table of 6: $2,900–Save $100

Lunch, a refreshment break and a cocktail networking session are included.



