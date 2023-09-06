Registration for IBC’s 5th Commercial Insurance Symposium is now open!
The Canadian insurance market has remained resilient despite economic volatility, extreme weather events, supply chain and labour challenges and geopolitical uncertainty. In light of these challenging market conditions, are Canada’s P&C insurers prepared for what’s ahead? Will lingering hard market conditions have an implications on future capacity and reinsurance rates?
IBC is pleased to present an afternoon of distinguished speakers and panel discussions, bringing insights on the current state of the commercial insurance market, global changes in the reinsurance landscape, and a look at expectations for 2024 and beyond.
In this half-day symposium, you will:
The symposium is tailored to insurance industry professionals, executives, regulators, and government employees eager to keep up with developments affecting the P&C insurance industry.
When:
October 24, 2023
Time:
Symposium: 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET
Cocktail networking session: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET
Where:
The Fairmont Royal York, 100 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario
IBC members
Individual: $350
Table of 6: $2,000–Save $100
Non-Members
Individual: $500
Table of 6: $2,900–Save $100
Lunch, a refreshment break and a cocktail networking session are included.