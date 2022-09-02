IBC’s Commercial Insurance Symposium

by Insurance Bureau of Canada

September 27, 2022



Insurance Bureau of Canada’s (IBC) Commercial Insurance Symposium is back! This year’s theme, Weathering the Winds of Change, reflects on current and emerging risks affecting the commercial insurance market and our industry’s adaptability to change.

We are pleased to offer presentations from leading industry experts, including an overview of the Canadian economy, growth prospects, key market indicators and an overview of Canada’s commercial insurance market by a representative from Deloitte.

In addition to hearing Deloitte’s examination of the Canadian market, attendees will also:

Hear an industry and regulatory update from Celyeste Power , Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Advocacy, IBC

, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Advocacy, IBC Gain valuable insight on disaster prevention and recovery in the commercial insurance sector from the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction’s climate expert, Glenn McGillivray

Learn about new threats and challenges to the commercial insurance market from a panel of industry leaders, including a representative from Public Safety Canada

Don’t miss out – register today!

Visit event's website