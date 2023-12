by The Insurance Institute (Atlantic)

January 17, 2024



This webinar will review the cause(s) of ice dams, cover steps to prevent their formation, and discuss mitigation of damage when ice dams form. We will also review IICRC standards to determine the categorization of water from ice dams. Topics will include, Ice Dam Basics, Soffit Ventilation, Prevention, Mitigation, and Water Categorization.

Wei Chiet Thong, P.Eng,

Senior Engineer I

Wei Chiet Thong, P.Eng,Senior Engineer IJ.S. Held ULC

Kirk Reid, MS,BS, PMP

Consultant

J.S Held ULC



Insurance Institute of Canada