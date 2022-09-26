ICLR 25th Anniversary Celebration

Join us to celebrate the first 25 years of insurance industry leadership to champion earthquake and climate resilience through the work of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction.
When: Tuesday, October 18 at 2:00 to 5:00 pm
Where: Western University’s WindEEE Research Institute/The Collider
Use the link below to reserve your complementary ticket. Please share this invitation with others. Everyone is welcome, though space is limited.
Join us at 2:00 pm for cake and refreshments. Between 3:00 and 5:00 pm there will be live demonstrations in the WindEEE Research Facility, the world’s first three-dimensional severe wind testing chamber, of the impact of tornadoes and downbursts on buildings. Enjoy the thrill of standing safely next to a tornado. ICLR staff will also showcase best practices to reduce the risk of basement flooding and damage from severe wind and hail.
