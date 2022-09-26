Canadian Underwriter

ICLR 25th Anniversary Celebration

by ICLR
October 18, 2022


You are invited to a party!

Join us to celebrate the first 25 years of insurance industry leadership to champion earthquake and climate resilience through the work of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction.

When: Tuesday, October 18 at 2:00 to 5:00 pm

Where: Western University’s WindEEE Research Institute/The Collider

Use the link below to reserve your complementary ticket. Please share this invitation with others. Everyone is welcome, though space is limited.

Join us at 2:00 pm for cake and refreshments. Between 3:00 and 5:00 pm there will be live demonstrations in the WindEEE Research Facility, the world’s first three-dimensional severe wind testing chamber, of the impact of tornadoes and downbursts on buildings. Enjoy the thrill of standing safely next to a tornado. ICLR staff will also showcase best practices to reduce the risk of basement flooding and damage from severe wind and hail.



Visit event's website
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/iclrs-25th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-419353877737



