Identifying, Investigating and Resolving Fraudulent Insurance Claims – Live Webinar

by Risk Management Counsel of Canada (RMC)

September 21, 2021

Online

Tuesday, September 21st

1:00pm – 2:15pm EDT

Fraudulent claims are a persistent problem for the insurance industry. Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a noticeable rise in insurance fraud. How should claims handlers and adjusters deal with claims they suspect might be fraudulent, while still maintaining their duty of good faith?

In this live webinar, Hélène Beaulieu Q.C. of Cox & Palmer in Moncton, Samuel Massicotte and Antoine P. Beaudoin of Stein Monast in Quebec City, and Breanne Campbell of SVR Lawyers in Calgary will discuss:

Part 1 – What to watch for

What is insurance fraud and why is it on the increase?

What are some common insurance fraud schemes?

Red flags to watch for that could indicate fraud.

Part 2 – Investigating a potential fraud

When and how to conduct effective examinations under oath.

When to retain experts.

How to gather and preserve evidence.

Part 3 – Protecting the insurer

When to serve a proof of loss.

Advising the insured about the limitation period.

Informing the insured about the notice of policy term.

Reservation of rights letter or non-waiver agreements.

Handling claims by self-represented plaintiffs.

Part 4 – Remedies

When and how to deny coverage.

Rendering the policy null and void.

When to keep or return policy premiums.

When to consider pursuing criminal charges.

How remedies vary in common and civil law provinces.

