IIBC – Applications of Enhanced Care Coverages & Accident Benefits Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC
November 18, 2021
Online via Zoom


Webinar Date & Time:
Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 – 12:15 am PST

Gain a deeper understanding of ICBC’s new Enhanced Care model introduced on May 1, 2021. The session will provide a thorough review and application of the Basic Vehicle Damage Coverage and other coverages. The Enhanced Accident Benefits will be discussed in-depth, including when they are accessible to British Columbians injured in an automobile crash. Please note that a basic understanding of the Enhanced Care changes is required.

  • Examine ICBC’s Enhanced Care coverages and their application, including how the new lawsuit ban applies
  • Describe a variety of scenarios on personal and commercial coverages for the at fault and not at fault customer
  • Explain Enhanced Accident Benefits – what they cover, eligibility, and examples of situations when they apply

Webinar Presenters ~ from ICBC:
    Trevor Yerxa, Claims Review Advisor
    Christopher Dicdiquin, Insurance Advisor
    Nelson Gonzalez, Commercial Underwriting Manager
Murad Javed, Manager of Strategy and Operations Transformation

Number of Continuing Education Credits:  3 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required
$79 CIP Society Member
$89 IIBC Member
+$85 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2022)

Corporate Rate: $70 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members).  To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

Questions?
Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist
Insurance Institute of BC
E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747


