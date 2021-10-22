IIBC – Applications of Enhanced Care Coverages & Accident Benefits Webinar

Webinar Date & Time:
Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 – 12:15 am PST
Gain a deeper understanding of ICBC’s new Enhanced Care model introduced on May 1, 2021. The session will provide a thorough review and application of the Basic Vehicle Damage Coverage and other coverages. The Enhanced Accident Benefits will be discussed in-depth, including when they are accessible to British Columbians injured in an automobile crash. Please note that a basic understanding of the Enhanced Care changes is required.
Webinar Presenters ~ from ICBC:
Trevor Yerxa, Claims Review Advisor
Christopher Dicdiquin, Insurance Advisor
Nelson Gonzalez, Commercial Underwriting Manager
Murad Javed, Manager of Strategy and Operations Transformation
Number of Continuing Education Credits: 3 Technical CE Credit (BC)
Registration Deadline: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required
$79 CIP Society Member
$89 IIBC Member
+$85 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2022)
Corporate Rate: $70 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .