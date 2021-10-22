IIBC – Applications of Enhanced Care Coverages & Accident Benefits Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

November 18, 2021

Online via Zoom

Webinar Date & Time:

Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 – 12:15 am PST

Gain a deeper understanding of ICBC’s new Enhanced Care model introduced on May 1, 2021. The session will provide a thorough review and application of the Basic Vehicle Damage Coverage and other coverages. The Enhanced Accident Benefits will be discussed in-depth, including when they are accessible to British Columbians injured in an automobile crash. Please note that a basic understanding of the Enhanced Care changes is required.

Examine ICBC’s Enhanced Care coverages and their application, including how the new lawsuit ban applies

Describe a variety of scenarios on personal and commercial coverages for the at fault and not at fault customer

Explain Enhanced Accident Benefits – what they cover, eligibility, and examples of situations when they apply

Webinar Presenters ~ from ICBC:

Trevor Yerxa, Claims Review Advisor

Christopher Dicdiquin, Insurance Advisor

Nelson Gonzalez, Commercial Underwriting Manager

Murad Javed, Manager of Strategy and Operations Transformation

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 3 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$79 CIP Society Member

$89 IIBC Member

+$85 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2022)

Corporate Rate: $70 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .



Questions?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747

