IIBC – Appraisals: Dispute Resolution for Property Claims Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC
April 22, 2021
Online via Zoom


Webinar Date & Time:
Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 1:00 – 2:15 pm PST

See how appraisal/alternative dispute resolution (ADR) works in action!  Multiple mock Appraisal Tribunals will be used to demonstrate how this alternative dispute method can provide a less expensive but more efficient and accessible way to resolve issues. 

WEBINAR OBJECTIVES

  • Review the appraisal/alternative dispute resolution process
  • Determine the effective use and selection of appraisers and the umpire
  • Identify the difference between how an umpire acts versus a judge in the court system
  • Examine the appraisal/ADR process through mock appraisals

WEBINAR PRESENTER

John Valeriote, BA, FCIP, FRM, CFEI, Executive General Adjuster & Director Mediation & Appraisal Services – Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc. 
Glenn Gibson, ICD.D, CIP, FCLA, FCIAA, CFE, President & CEO – The GTG Group

Number of Continuing Education Credits:  1 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required
$59 CIP Society Member
$69 IIBC Member
+$85 New Member (includes membership exp May 31, 2022, please contact Winnie to register)

Corporate Rate: $50 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for non-members).  To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

QUESTIONS?
Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist
Insurance Institute of BC
E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca   | T: 604.681.5491 x21 



