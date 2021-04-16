IIBC – Appraisals: Dispute Resolution for Property Claims Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

April 22, 2021

Online via Zoom

Webinar Date & Time:

Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 1:00 – 2:15 pm PST

See how appraisal/alternative dispute resolution (ADR) works in action! Multiple mock Appraisal Tribunals will be used to demonstrate how this alternative dispute method can provide a less expensive but more efficient and accessible way to resolve issues.

WEBINAR OBJECTIVES

Review the appraisal/alternative dispute resolution process

Determine the effective use and selection of appraisers and the umpire

Identify the difference between how an umpire acts versus a judge in the court system

Examine the appraisal/ADR process through mock appraisals

WEBINAR PRESENTER



John Valeriote, BA, FCIP, FRM, CFEI, Executive General Adjuster & Director Mediation & Appraisal Services – Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

Glenn Gibson, ICD.D, CIP, FCLA, FCIAA, CFE, President & CEO – The GTG Group

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 1 Technical CE Credit (BC)



Registration Deadline: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$59 CIP Society Member

$69 IIBC Member

+$85 New Member (includes membership exp May 31, 2022, please contact Winnie to register)

Corporate Rate: $50 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for non-members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .



