IIBC – BC New Construction Home Warranty 101 Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

October 21, 2021

Online via Zoom

Webinar Date & Time:

Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 1:00 – 3:15 pm PDT

Buying a new home is likely one of the biggest decisions an individual will every make. The reality of the construction business is that not everything turns out perfectly, no matter how experienced and professional the builder is.

This webinar will walk you through the basis of home warranty insurance in BC. We will review the parties that play an important role in the home warranty process, as well as, an overview of the life cycle of a home or project from initial enrollment through to the project completion and claims management.

Webinar Objectives:

Identify stakeholders in new home warranty insurance

Review key coverages and policy terms

Describe the home warranty process

Outline maintenance responsibilities and claims management

Webinar Presenter:

Colleen Wilson, CIP, CAIB | President | National Home Warranty Group Inc.



Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$69 IIBC Member

+$85 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2022)

Corporate Rate: $60 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Donna at dsalahor@insuranceinstitute.ca .



Questions?

Donna Salahor, CIP, Education and Events Coordinator – Vancouver Island

Insurance Institute of BC

E: dsalahor@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 250.216.9393

Visit event's website