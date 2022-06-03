IIBC – BC New Home Warranty Claims: 20 Years of Observations & Learnings Webinar (PDT)

by Insurance Institute of BC

June 29, 2022



BC New home warranty insurance is one of the strongest construction defect insurance coverages in Canada. Understanding the purpose of this product will help clarify how it interplays with other insurance policies. Gain insight on the role of the warranty provider as a litigant both in defending first party claims and in prosecuting recovery actions.

WEBINAR OBJECTIVES

• Overview of the Warranty Claims process

• Review the role of the Warranty provider as a litigant

• Explore the interplay between Warranty and other insurance policies

• Discuss various claims scenarios

WEBINAR PRESENTERS

Alexandre Maltas, Director – Whitelaw Twining Law Corp.

May Mehrabi, Senior Associate – Whitelaw Twining Law Corp.

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

* If you require CE credits for licensing renewal requirements in provinces other than BC, please check with you provincial licensing regulator for validity.

Registration Deadline: Tuesday June 28, 2022

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$75 IIBC Member

+$90 Insurance Institute membership for New Member (membership exp May 31, 2023 )

Corporate Rate: $65 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Donna at dsalahor@insuranceinstitute.ca

