IIBC – Behind the Scenes of a Fire Forensic Investigation: From Loss to Litigation Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

March 30, 2023



Webinar Date & Time:

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:00am – 11:15 am PST

Every fire claim comes with variables and uncertainties, understanding a forensic investigation is no different. The requirements and the challenges faced by claims staff can either aid an investigation by laying the proper groundwork to increase the probability of a successful file or result in disaster from the very beginning.

Webinar Objectives

• Understand the process of a forensic investigation

• Discuss the requirements for a successful file from a forensic and legal perspective

• Review case studies involving structures and vehicles

Webinar Presenters from Origin and Cause

Neil Ralston, CFE, CFEI, CFVI, CFII, Fire and Explosion Investigator

Allen Bauer, CFEI, CFVI, Fire and Explosion Investigator

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 1.5 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Monday, March 6, 2023

Fees: Before GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$71.43 IIBC Member

+$85.71 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2023)

Corporate Rate: $61.90 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca

Questions?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747

Visit event's website