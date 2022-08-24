IIBC – BOO-ling Tournament 2022

by Insurance Institute of BC

October 21, 2022



Event Date & Time:

Friday, October 21, 2022 | BBQ 5 – 6 pm | Bowling 6 – 8 pm

Location:

REVS Burnaby | 5502 Lougheed Highway | Burnaby BC

A spook-tacular bowling tournament with a Hallowe’en twist! Costumes optional but highly recommended!

Pro-Bowlers, Out-to-have-Fun Bowlers, and everyone in between… We have a spot for YOU!

Create your own team and join us for some friendly competition at the bowling lanes … dressed in your favorite costume! Network with clients or industry colleagues! Team building opportunity!

Don’t have a team? Register as an individual bowler and we’ll build you a team!

TICKETS (include GST)

$320 Team of 5 – Register online with event link below

$69 Individual Bowler – Contact Winnie Hon to register

Tickets Include:

2 hours of Cosmic Bowling

Shoe Rental

Tournament & Costume Prize Entries

Kansas City BBQ Dinner

Menu: ribs, chicken, pulled pork, sausage, beef brisket, potato salad, coleslaw, vegetarian pizza, assorted BBQ sauces.

Prizes for: Top Team | Most Strikes Bowler | Most Honest Bowler | Best Team Costume | Best Individual Costume | Most Creative Mask

Game Rules: 10-pin frames | 10 frames/game | Each bowler must play their own frame | Only completed games qualify for tournament prizes

Lane Sponsors

Canstar Restorations

Exclusive Floors

Dinner Sponsors

On Side Restoration

Totten Insurance Group

Prize Sponsors

Cornerstone Adjusters

FIRST Insurance Funding

Pacific Marine Underwriting Specialty

Contact Winnie for sponsorship opportunities!

Limited space! Register now!

QUESTIONS?

Contact Winnie Hon at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca or 604.678.5747



