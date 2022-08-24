IIBC – BOO-ling Tournament 2022

Event Date & Time:
Friday, October 21, 2022 | BBQ 5 – 6 pm | Bowling 6 – 8 pm
Location:
REVS Burnaby | 5502 Lougheed Highway | Burnaby BC
A spook-tacular bowling tournament with a Hallowe’en twist! Costumes optional but highly recommended!
Pro-Bowlers, Out-to-have-Fun Bowlers, and everyone in between… We have a spot for YOU!
Create your own team and join us for some friendly competition at the bowling lanes … dressed in your favorite costume! Network with clients or industry colleagues! Team building opportunity!
Don’t have a team? Register as an individual bowler and we’ll build you a team!
TICKETS (include GST)
$320 Team of 5 – Register online with event link below
$69 Individual Bowler – Contact Winnie Hon to register
Tickets Include:
2 hours of Cosmic Bowling
Shoe Rental
Tournament & Costume Prize Entries
Kansas City BBQ Dinner
Menu: ribs, chicken, pulled pork, sausage, beef brisket, potato salad, coleslaw, vegetarian pizza, assorted BBQ sauces.
Prizes for: Top Team | Most Strikes Bowler | Most Honest Bowler | Best Team Costume | Best Individual Costume | Most Creative Mask
Game Rules: 10-pin frames | 10 frames/game | Each bowler must play their own frame | Only completed games qualify for tournament prizes
Lane Sponsors
Canstar Restorations
Exclusive Floors
Dinner Sponsors
On Side Restoration
Totten Insurance Group
Prize Sponsors
Cornerstone Adjusters
FIRST Insurance Funding
Pacific Marine Underwriting Specialty
Contact Winnie for sponsorship opportunities!
Limited space! Register now!
QUESTIONS?
Contact Winnie Hon at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca or 604.678.5747