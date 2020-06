IIBC – Business Interruption: Impact of COVID-19 – Webinar (PST)

by Insurance Institute of BC

June 25, 2020

Webinar

COVID-19 has raised questions concerning various first party coverages, including physical loss or damage, business interruption, civil authority and others. Join this forum to review various coverage issues that should be considered when interpreting such policies, as well as how to grapple with evaluating lost revenues, saved expenses, extra expenses and effects of government support programs when coverage is afforded.

Webinar Objectives

Provide an overview of various government business closure orders and its effect on day-to-day operations of businesses

Review common coverage an exclusion provisions and key issues in first party insurance policies related to COVID-19

Evaluate the likelihood of coverage for differing forms of business interruption/civil authority and other insuring agreements related to COVID-19

Assess the changes that businesses have undertaken as a result of COVID-19

Compare various loss scenarios before, during and after COVID-19

Identify factors to consider when projecting revenues during the COVID-19 affected period

Evaluate saved expenses, deferral of expenses and/or potential extra expenses

Understand the effects of government support programs

Webinar Presenters

Greg Tucker, Barrister & Solicitor – Owen Bird Law Corporation

Stephen Graff, Partner – Williams & Partners Forensic Accountants

Bichtar Mahal, Partner – Williams & Partners Forensic Accountants

Date and Time: Thursday, June 25, 2020 | 1pm – 3pm PST

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical

Registration Deadline: Monday, June 22, 2020

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required.

$69 CIP Society Member (Graduates)

$79 IIBC Members

+$85 Non-Members – IIBC Membership expiring May 31, 2021

Corporate Rate: $60 per attendee for corporate groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for non-members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie in advance at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

Questions?

Contact Winnie Hon at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

