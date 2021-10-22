Canadian Underwriter

Event

IIBC – Clean Energy: The Future of Energy in Canada Webinar

Print this page

by Insurance Institute of BC
February 10, 2022
Online via Zoom


Webinar Date & Time:
Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 8:00 – 11:15 am PST

As Canada moves forward to develop Clean Energy sources, the insurance industry, in general, will quickly be increasing their number of clients requiring risk management guidance and related insurance coverages. Insurance material includes related topics such as: Collateral, Layered placements, Limits Erosion/Stacking, SIR’s v. Deductible etc.

Technical Workshop Topics:
  – Geothermal
  – Solar
  – Wind
  – Biomass

Insurance Workshop Topics:
  – Risk Managed Accounts
  – Equipment Breakdown
  – Joint Operating Agreements
  – Black Swan Events

Webinar Presenters:
    George Sutherland
    Arnie Zippel, B.Comm, CIP

Number of Continuing Education Credits:  3 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required
$79 CIP Society Member
$89 IIBC Member
+$85 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2022)

Corporate Rate: $70 per attendee for groups of 5 or more (membership is additional for new members).  To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

Questions?
Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist
Insurance Institute of BC
E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747



Visit event's website
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/british-columbia/seminars/seminar-details?seminarId=12890



Print this page

Related