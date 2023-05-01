IIBC – Delegated Authority: The Magic Behind the MGA Marketplace

by Insurance Institute of BC

June 13, 2023

Online via Zoom

Webinar Date & Time:

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PST

The MGA marketplace is where complex and interesting risks are written. What enables the market to function is the pooling of these extraordinary risks in specialized MGAs. This is accomplished through the contractual arrangement known as delegated authority. Discover how the legal framework of Delegated Authority allows the entrepreneurial focus of MGAs to flourish, and how underwriting, claims and reputational risk management are all navigated within this arrangement.

Webinar Objectives

Explain the legal and contractual considerations for delegated authority

Identify commercial liability considerations for MGAs

Describe the MGA mindset

Webinar Presenter

Mark Woodall, President & Owner – Bubba Holdings Ltd.

