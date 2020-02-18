IIBC – Earthquake Damage & Recovery: What to Expect From the Unexpected

by Insurance Institute of BC

February 26, 2020

BCIT Downtown, 555 Seymour Street, Rm 280-284, Vancouver, BC, V6B 3H6

A major earthquake in Canada can cause an economic ripple effect through the Canadian insurance and financial economy. Overall insured losses will be impacted by proper loss assessment on structural damages which is largely dependent on the type and location of the earthquake. The coordination of municipality response plans and recovery through earthquake insurance play a significant part in helping Canadians get back on their feet. From the epicentre to the sequence of recovery efforts that must follow, the insurance industry needs to gain insight on what to expect when the “big one” hits.

Seminar Objectives

1) Evaluate earthquake risk in Canada

a) Review earthquake insurance in Canada

b) Identify areas of high risk for extensive damage

c) Expectations of earthquake damage in Vancouver

2) Examine the potential impact of an earthquake in Canada

a) Analyze a synopsis of IBC research on financial losses expected and threat to the financial system

b) Describe types of earthquakes and their impact on various structures and construction types

c) Explain the potential implications of limited access including claims assessment

3) Identify the plans and collaboration of efforts in the earthquake recovery process

a) Examine the insurance industry roles and tasks post-event and how its connection with government efforts contribute to the recovery process

b) Identify strategies for building assessment

c) Describe provincial and local earthquake response plans and highlight components that may impact the claims process

Seminar Presenters

Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific – Insurance Bureau of Canada

Dr. Perry Adebar, Ph.D., F.C.A.E., P.Eng., Professor of Sructural Engineering – University of British Columbia

Daniel Stevens, Director, Vancouver Emergency Management Agency – City of Vancouver

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 | 8:45am – 12:00pm PST

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 3 Technical

Registration Deadline: Monday, February 24, 2020

Fees: The price for this seminar includes coffee service, light snacks and GST.

$125 CIP Society Member (Graduates)

$150 IIBC Members

+$80 Non-Members – IIBC Membership Fee of $80 (expiring May 31, 2020) is applicable.

Corporate Rate: $115 per attendee for corporate groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for non-members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie in advance at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

