IIBC – Earthquake Risk, Exposures & Claims Handling Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

September 29, 2021

Online via Zoom

Webinar Date & Time:

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PDT

Did you know there are almost 4000 Earthquakes recorded in Canada each year? Gain insight on the economic impact of a major earthquake in Canada and the recovery process post earthquake events. In addition, earthquake risks and claims handling will be discussed including the use of technology to facilitate claims. The case study will reveal real-life experiences of surviving the Christchurch earthquakes and the responses and challenges faced by the insurance industry in New Zealand.

Webinar Objectives:

Evaluate earthquake risk and insurance exposures in Canada

Analyze a synopsis of IBC research on financial losses expected and threat to the financial system

Identify plans and collaboration of efforts in the earthquake recovery process

Identify public policy solutions to enhance recovery

Evaluate seismic hazardous areas in Canada

Discuss types of vulnerable buildings

Identify challenges of earthquake claims handling and how to categorize/prioritize the claims

Explore first responder efforts and earthquake early warning systems in BC

Case study on living through and after the Christchurch earthquakes:

– Responses of the insurance industry in New Zealand

– Residential claims handling, challenges and strategies learned

Webinar Presenters:

Aaron Sutherland, Vice President, Western and Pacific | Insurance Bureau of Canada

Ben Daee, PhD., P.Eng., PE | VP Forensic Architecture & Engineering – Canada Lead | J.S. Held

Chontelle Tuck, BA, BSc | Claims Examiner – Real Estate Division | BFL CANADA



Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$69 CIP Society Member

$79 IIBC Member

+$85 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2022)

Corporate Rate: $60 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members).











