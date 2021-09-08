IIBC – Earthquake Risk, Exposures & Claims Handling Webinar

Webinar Date & Time:
Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PDT
Did you know there are almost 4000 Earthquakes recorded in Canada each year? Gain insight on the economic impact of a major earthquake in Canada and the recovery process post earthquake events. In addition, earthquake risks and claims handling will be discussed including the use of technology to facilitate claims. The case study will reveal real-life experiences of surviving the Christchurch earthquakes and the responses and challenges faced by the insurance industry in New Zealand.
Webinar Presenters:
Aaron Sutherland, Vice President, Western and Pacific | Insurance Bureau of Canada
Ben Daee, PhD., P.Eng., PE | VP Forensic Architecture & Engineering – Canada Lead | J.S. Held
Chontelle Tuck, BA, BSc | Claims Examiner – Real Estate Division | BFL CANADA
Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)
