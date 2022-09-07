IIBC – Environmental Claims & Spill Response Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

October 19, 2022



Webinar Date & Time:

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm – 1:15 pm PDT

Environmental claims can often be extensive and catastrophic. Understanding the environmental process is integral when handling these claims in the remediation process. Knowing when to respond quickly can impact and help control the cost of environmental claims. Find out why it’s important to focus on what is covered by the policy and how the “why’s” align with the regulatory process. Case studies discuss various substances and illustrate why it’s important to involve an environmental expert in these claims.

Webinar Objectives

• Understand the environmental process and how it impacts the remediation process

• Explain spill reporting and containment

• Identify environmental regulations and protocols

• Examine coverage, cost control and evaluation of historical contamination data

• Discuss indoor air quality impacted by mould, asbestos and illicit drugs

• Review case studies to demonstrate the importance of hiring a field expert in environmental claims

Webinar Presenter:

Katrina Patel, .Sc., P.Biol., R.P.Bio., Q.P. Sask., Team Lead – Western Canada – EFI Global Canada Inc.



Number of Continuing Education Credits: 1 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$65 CIP Society Member

$75 IIBC Member

+$90 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2023)

Corporate Rate: $55 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .



Questions?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747

Visit event's website