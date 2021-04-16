IIBC – Fraud Investigation: Break & Enter and Water Damage Claims Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

May 26, 2021

Online via Zoom

Webinar Date & Time:

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 1:00 – 3:15 pm PST



This webinar will explore ways to examine break & enter and water damage claims to determine if fraud is involved and how to document the investigation. B&E claim investigations often rely on reviewing security and electronic systems on site. Sometimes this can extend to neighboring properties and dash cams from parked vehicles. Water related claims can be complex. It is the duty of the expert retained to investigate the cause of the water discharge to determine if it was a manufacturing deficiency, an installation issue, or intentional. This webinar will include a review of a few case studies where the water damage to properties were caused with intent.

WEBINAR OBJECTIVES

• Explore reasons for Break & Enter

• Identify how security and electronic systems are used in B&E investigations

• Determine how a thorough investigation might expose flaws in an incident report

• Discuss how an investigator approaches a water damage case if fraud is suspected

• Review how to conduct site and laboratory examinations

• Analyze data gathered during the examination

• Discuss how to present the findings to the client

• Review the use of Supreme Court Rule 7-5 in litigated cases

WEBINAR PRESENTERS

Mazen Habash, P.Eng. CFEI, President – Origin and Cause

Dinu Matei, M.Sc., P.Eng. Consulting Forensic Engineer – Origin and Cause

Carla Bekkering, Partner – Bekkering York Barristers LLP



Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$69 IIBC Member

+$85 Insurance Institute membership for New Member (membership exp May 31, 2022 , please contact Winnie to register)

Corporate Rate: $60 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

