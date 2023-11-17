IIBC – Fraudsters & Impersonators: Social Engineering Fraud in Crime Policies Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

January 17, 2024



Webinar Date & Time:

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 10:00 am – 12:15 pm PST

Social engineering fraud coverage has become an essential insurance product for organizations of various sizes and corporate structures. This session will provide a high-level overview of a standard crime policy including a discussion on social engineering fraud. Common claims scenarios will help highlight the need for this coverage. Finally, we will discuss how an insured’s accountant may become involved.

WEBINAR OBJECTIVES

• Define what a crime policy is and how it differentiates from other insurance policies

• Describe social engineering fraud coverage

• Discuss social engineering fraud claims examples

• Explain how a forensic accountant would assist the insured or the insurer in a claim

• Discuss how an insured’s accountant and insurer’s accountant may work together resolve disagreements in values

WEBINAR PRESENTERS:

Jordan Stickley, Underwriter II, Specialty Solutions, Management Liability, D&O and Crime – Intact Insurance

Cathy Smyth, Senior Underwriter, Specialty Solutions, Management Liability, D&O and Crime – Intact Insurance

Dave Oswald, Founder – Forensic Restitution

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: January 16, 2024

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$71.43 IIBC Member

+$85.71 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2024)

Corporate Rate: $64.29 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca

Questions?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747

Visit event's website