IIBC – Fraudsters & Impersonators: Social Engineering Fraud in Crime Policies Webinar

Webinar Date & Time:
Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 10:00 am – 12:15 pm PST
Social engineering fraud coverage has become an essential insurance product for organizations of various sizes and corporate structures. This session will provide a high-level overview of a standard crime policy including a discussion on social engineering fraud. Common claims scenarios will help highlight the need for this coverage. Finally, we will discuss how an insured’s accountant may become involved.
WEBINAR OBJECTIVES
• Define what a crime policy is and how it differentiates from other insurance policies
• Describe social engineering fraud coverage
• Discuss social engineering fraud claims examples
• Explain how a forensic accountant would assist the insured or the insurer in a claim
• Discuss how an insured’s accountant and insurer’s accountant may work together resolve disagreements in values
WEBINAR PRESENTERS:
Jordan Stickley, Underwriter II, Specialty Solutions, Management Liability, D&O and Crime – Intact Insurance
Cathy Smyth, Senior Underwriter, Specialty Solutions, Management Liability, D&O and Crime – Intact Insurance
Dave Oswald, Founder – Forensic Restitution
Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)
