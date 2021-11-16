IIBC – FREE webinar: Choose Your Licensing Education Path

by IIBC

January 12, 2022

Online: Go-To-Webinar

Date: January 12, 2022

Registration: 10:15 a.m.

Presentation: 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. PST

Location: Online via Go-To-Webinar

Choose Your Licensing Education Path

Not sure how to go about getting your General Licence? This session will help you to determine which is the best path for you.

In this session, you will learn about different paths to become licensed in BC and Alberta for General Level 1, 2 & 3.

Learning Objectives:

Available Licensing Methods

Level 1 Licensing Options

Level 2 and 3 CIP Courses

Available classes and format

Presenter: Anastasia “Stacey” Dubois, CIP, RPT

This webinar is FREE to attend. Membership not required but Pre-Registration is.

Registration deadline: December 1, 2021

*** Link to webinar: Prior to the webinar, all registrants will receive an e-mail providing the direct link to the Webinar.

Visit event's website