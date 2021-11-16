IIBC – FREE Webinar: Education Planning for Insurance Professionals

Date: December 8, 2021
Registration: 12:45 p.m. PST
Presentation: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST
Location: Online via Go-To-Webinar
In this seminar, participants explore the various insurance professional education resources and programs available. Learn how they complement each other, and discover effective planning strategies that enhance their continuing professional development. Participants improve their understanding of the various learning programs available and learn how to effectively map their education direction.
Programs discussed will include:
Presenter: Anastasia “Stacey” Dubois, CIP, RPT
Free to attend. Registration is required.
Registration deadline is December 1, 2021.
Go-To-Webinar platform, you will need Audio on your computer. Please make sure you have tested your audio prior to attending.