IIBC – FREE Webinar: Educational Planning for Insurance Professionals

by IIBC
January 13, 2022
Online: Go-To-Webinar


Date: January 13, 2022
Registration: 10:15 a.m. PST
Presentation: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. PST
Location: Online via Go-To-Webinar

In this seminar, participants explore the various insurance professional education resources and programs available. Learn how they complement each other, and discover effective planning strategies that enhance their continuing professional development. Participants improve their understanding of the various learning programs available and learn how to effectively map their education direction.

Programs discussed will include:

  • BC and Alberta licensing programs
  • Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) courses
  • Advanced Chartered Insurance Professional (ACIP) program
  • Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP) program
  • Risk Management and Commercial Insurance Certificates
  • Commercial Insurance Certificate Program
  • Insurance Institute of Canada (IIC) Career Connections
  • Linking the various programs available and effectively mapping an education direction

Presenter: Anastasia “Stacey” Dubois, CIP, RPT

Free to attend – Membership not required but Pre-registration is.

Registration deadline is January 6, 2022

Go-To-Webinar platform, you will need Audio on your computer. Please make sure you have tested your audio prior to attending.



Visit event's website
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/british-columbia/seminars/seminar-details?seminarId=12916



