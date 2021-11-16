IIBC – FREE Webinar: Educational Planning for Insurance Professionals

by IIBC

January 13, 2022

Online: Go-To-Webinar

Date: January 13, 2022

Registration: 10:15 a.m. PST

Presentation: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. PST

Location: Online via Go-To-Webinar

In this seminar, participants explore the various insurance professional education resources and programs available. Learn how they complement each other, and discover effective planning strategies that enhance their continuing professional development. Participants improve their understanding of the various learning programs available and learn how to effectively map their education direction.

Programs discussed will include:

BC and Alberta licensing programs

Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) courses

Advanced Chartered Insurance Professional (ACIP) program

Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP) program

Risk Management and Commercial Insurance Certificates

Commercial Insurance Certificate Program

Insurance Institute of Canada (IIC) Career Connections

Linking the various programs available and effectively mapping an education direction

Presenter: Anastasia “Stacey” Dubois, CIP, RPT

Free to attend – Membership not required but Pre-registration is.

Registration deadline is January 6, 2022

Go-To-Webinar platform, you will need Audio on your computer. Please make sure you have tested your audio prior to attending.

Visit event's website