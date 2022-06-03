IIBC – Fundamentals of Farm Insurance Webinar (PDT)

by Insurance Institute of BC

July 28, 2022



Farms require a combination of residential, farm property and farm liability coverages to adequately protect the entire operation. As agricultural risks have evolved, insurance product offerings have also progressed to provide the specialized coverages required for these unique risks. Learn about the different types of farm operations, various components of a typical farm policy, as well as unique farm coverages that are available to protect these risks.

Webinar Objectives

• Compare commercial farm and hobby farm operations

• Review the components of a farm policy: residential, property and liability coverages

• Explore coverages designed specifically for agricultural operations:

– Farm machinery

– Equipment

– Business interruption

– Livestock

– Farm equipment breakdown

Webinar Presenters

Ayla McChesney, ACIP, Partner Success Specialist – Mutual Fire Insurance

Carol Bondoc, Partner Success Specialist – Mutual Fire Insurance

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

* If you require CE credits for licensing renewal requirements in provinces other than BC, please check with you provincial licensing regulator for validity.

Registration Deadline: Wednesday July 27, 2022

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$75 IIBC Member

+$90 Insurance Institute membership for New Member

Corporate Rate: $65 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Donna at dsalahor@insuranceinstitute.ca

