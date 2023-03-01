IIBC – Get Off the Slow Train: Getting Insureds Out of Litigation Early Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

Webinar Date & Time:

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00pm – 1:15 pm PST

Not every file has to take the long road. Regardless of the level of court that the file is in, there are options for resolving litigated claims at an early stage. Learn when options can work and what it takes to bring the file to an early close. Content will be mostly specific to BC rules and practice.

Webinar Objectives

• Identify when to try motions for early judgment

• Discuss useful tactics for early resolution

• Review the evidence and preparation needed for early resolution opportunities

Webinar Presenters from Dolden Wallace Folick LLP

Brian Rhodes , Partner

Andrew Breen, Partner

Jonathan Weisman, Partner

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 1 Technical CE Credit (BC)

