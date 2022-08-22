IIBC – Heritage Buildings: Complexities & Cost Impacts Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

This engaging session will help insurance professionals understand the ramifications of underwriting heritage status buildings dealing with replacement costs and repair values through the use of case studies. The session will further explore how to assemble the right team of experts and identify which third parties to liaise with to ensure a successful strategy in the event of a claim. We will review in-depth how to choose the appropriate treatment for historic buildings and why it is critical to understand the difference between preservation, rehabilitation, restoration and reconstruction and the cost implications for each.

Webinar Objectives

• Understand the complexities of underwriting heritage status buildings

• Navigate the claims process with heritage status buildings

• Recognize the differences between preservation, rehabilitation, restoration and reconstruction for heritage status buildings

Webinar Presenters

Nicholas Charlton, Director – J. S. Held

Colin Robertson, Chief Underwriting Officer & VP Risk Control – Ecclesiastical Insurance

John Fitzgerald, General Adjuster – Crawford & Company

