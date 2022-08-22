IIBC – Insurance Essentials 101 Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

September 16, 2022



Date & Time:

Friday, September 16, 2022 at 9am – 11am PDT

If you are new to insurance and have limited knowledge of the Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance industry, this webinar is for you. Its purpose is to provide you an overview of the developments and functions of P&C insurance, introduce basic concepts and key roles in the process

It will be beneficial to administrative and support staff, accounts personnel, human resources and information technology employees, and any newcomers who would like to broaden their understanding of the insurance industry.

Webinar Objectives

• Define and explain “insurance” in everyday terms, including insurable risk

• Discuss the impact of risk and list some examples of perils and hazards

• Outline the basic insurance roles and relationships

• Discuss the functions of insurance in society

• Identify three major types of insurance and give examples of general insurance

• Recognize types of insurers and identify key functional areas

• Outline processes to establish insurance coverage and claims handling

• Recognize the role of and the types of reinsurance

• Identify various insurance organizations

Webinar Presenter: George Cooper, CIP

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Friday, September 9, 2022

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership not required

$52.50 Individual Registration

QUESTIONS?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca

T: 604.678.5747

