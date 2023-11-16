IIBC – Introduction to Business Interruption (Langley)

by Insurance Institute of BC

November 23, 2023



Seminar Date & Time:

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:45 – 12:00 pm PST

Seminar Location:

Sandman Signature Langley Hotel, 8828 201 Street, Langley, BC

Limited capacity for this in-person workshop!

Do the words Business Interruption Insurance cause you to shiver? This important type of insurance can be perceived as highly technical requiring years of study and many questions tend to be left unanswered. Through the use of simple numerical examples, this seminar will provide you the tools and confidence you need to understand the concepts and methodology relating to a business interruption loss. Participants will be arranged in small groups for calculation exercises.

Seminar Objectives

• Understand business income, profits, earnings, and co-insurance

• Identify warning signs

• Review income statements and obtain the additional information required

• Determine loss of sales and calculate profits/earnings as defined

• Discuss increase in cost of working and saved expenses

• Determine variable and fixed costs and their impact

• Discuss ordinary payroll options and payroll coverage issues

• Calculate a loss

Presenters from Williams Meaden & Moore Inc.:



Bichtar Mahal, BBA, CPA, CA, CIP , Partner

Damian Alksnis, CPA, CMA, CFF, CIP , Partner

Mark Harrop, CPA, CMA , Forensic Accountant

Kristen Keraiff, CPA, CA, CFF, CAMS , Manager

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 3 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: November 22, 2023

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$119.05 IIBC Member

+$85.71 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2023)

