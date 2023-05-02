IIBC – Jump Start Program | 8 half-day sessions

Jump Start your Insurance Career!
Jump Start program is a popular, multiple half-day program designed to launch the careers of newly licensed agent/brokers and new underwriters with the technical knowledge and professional hands-on skills required for them to be successful in their new roles.
Who the course will benefit
Managers: Let us help you onboard new team members by taking pressure off the management team, peer coaches and training department.
Session 1 & 2 Auto: June 8 & 9, 2023
Session 3 & 4 Property: June 13 & 14, 2023
Session 5 & 6 Liability: June 15 & 19, 2023
Session 7 & 8 Soft Skills: June 20 & 23, 2023
*All Session start and end times are: 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PST
Program Presenter Anastasia Dubois, CIP, RPT
Number of Continuing Education Credits:18 CE credits or 3 CE credits per day (applicable to session days 1 to 6).
Registration Deadline: June 1, 2023
Member Price: $495 for all 8 Sessions
Non-member Price: $495 + $85.71 membership
Corporate rate: $449 per person for a groups of 3 & 4, $395 per person for a group of 5 or more (+$85.71 membership if applicable)
Individual Topic: $145 per topic/person. Choice of attending either Auto, Property, Liability or Soft Skills. Please contact Donna Salahor if you are interested in participating in a specific topic.
Questions or Corporate or Individual topic registrations contact:
Donna Salahor, IIBC Education & Seminars Coordinator
Insurance Institute of BC
E: dsalahor@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 250.216.9393