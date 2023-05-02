IIBC – Jump Start Program | 8 half-day sessions

by Insurance Institute of BC

June 08 - June 23, 2023



Jump Start your Insurance Career!

Jump Start program is a popular, multiple half-day program designed to launch the careers of newly licensed agent/brokers and new underwriters with the technical knowledge and professional hands-on skills required for them to be successful in their new roles.

Who the course will benefit

New agents & brokers

Those planning to join the industry

Underwriters and underwriting assistants

Managers: Let us help you onboard new team members by taking pressure off the management team, peer coaches and training department.

Session 1 & 2 Auto: June 8 & 9, 2023

Session 3 & 4 Property: June 13 & 14, 2023

Session 5 & 6 Liability: June 15 & 19, 2023

Session 7 & 8 Soft Skills: June 20 & 23, 2023

*All Session start and end times are: 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PST



Program Presenter Anastasia Dubois, CIP, RPT

Number of Continuing Education Credits:18 CE credits or 3 CE credits per day (applicable to session days 1 to 6).

Registration Deadline: June 1, 2023

Member Price: $495 for all 8 Sessions

Non-member Price: $495 + $85.71 membership

Corporate rate: $449 per person for a groups of 3 & 4, $395 per person for a group of 5 or more (+$85.71 membership if applicable)

Individual Topic: $145 per topic/person. Choice of attending either Auto, Property, Liability or Soft Skills. Please contact Donna Salahor if you are interested in participating in a specific topic.

Questions or Corporate or Individual topic registrations contact:

Donna Salahor, IIBC Education & Seminars Coordinator

Insurance Institute of BC

E: dsalahor@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 250.216.9393

