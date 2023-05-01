IIBC – Liability On the Road & Motor Truck Cargo Insurance Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

May 24, 2023

Online via Zoom

Webinar Date & Time:

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PST

The liability of cargo transfers between various parties throughout its journey. Some policies can offer coverage and a duty to defend while others leave room for coverage denials. This interactive session will cover important risk management and insurance fundamentals from limits of Bill of Lading to Freight Forwarder Liability and covenants to insure. Accelerate your understanding of contracts and how they interact with motor truck cargo coverages.

Webinar Objectives

Discuss how head contracts can be used to protect against uninsured losses

Identify potential coverage denials in policies



Determine which policies and endorsements are available to provide coverage and a duty to defend



Compare the Freight Forwarder Agent vs Principal relationship to:

– Examine proper vetting of motor carriers

– Identify exposure for freight forwarders to support cargo damage claims for cargo insurers

– Outline steps needed to protect against liability for freight forwarder liability insurers



Explain the impact of promises to insure:

– whether steps were taken to insure or not

– waiver of subrogation

– impact on the party providing the promise and their insurers

Review case studies on limits of bill of lading, exposure to uninsured losses and cargo claim common coverage



Webinar Presenters from Whitelaw Twining

Michael Silva, Managing Partner

Kim Wigmore, Partner

Justine Forsythe, Partner

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Fees: Before GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$71.43 IIBC Member

$64.29 Corporate Rate (group of 6+) contact Winnie to register a group

+$85.71 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2024)

Questions?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747

