IIBC – Liability On the Road & Motor Truck Cargo Insurance Webinar

Webinar Date & Time:
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PST
The liability of cargo transfers between various parties throughout its journey. Some policies can offer coverage and a duty to defend while others leave room for coverage denials. This interactive session will cover important risk management and insurance fundamentals from limits of Bill of Lading to Freight Forwarder Liability and covenants to insure. Accelerate your understanding of contracts and how they interact with motor truck cargo coverages.
