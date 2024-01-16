IIBC – Lights, Camera, Insurance- Introduction to Film and Production Insurance Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

February 28, 2024



Webinar Date & Time:

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PDT

Get an overview of film and television production insurance including the independent risks and requirements of the industry, the specialty coverages available, and the key issues and requirements of the claims that arise.

Webinar Objectives

Explain how a production works

Discuss the insurance requirements for a production

Identify different types of production policies and coverages

Review types of film and production claims, key issues and requirements

Webinar Presenter:

Neil Gibson, Executive General Adjuster – McLarens Canada

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 1.5 – 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: February 27, 2024

Fees (without taxes): Insurance Institute membership required

$71.43 IIBC Member

+$85 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2024)

Corporate Rate: $64.29 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca

Questions?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747

Visit event's website