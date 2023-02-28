IIBC – Living with Wildfire: Managing Wildfire Risk to Home and Communities Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

March 07, 2023

Online via Zoom

Webinar Date & Time:

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 – 10:45 am PST

The threat of wildfire to homes and communities in much of British Columbia is a reality during the spring, summer and early months of fall. Despite being part of a natural cycle in many ecosystems, structure loss attributed to both convective processes (direct flame contact or firebrands) and radiant heat are a reality and have been increasing across the province. As a result, the need for an effective and comprehensive hazard and mitigation assessment tool to evaluate risk and mitigate loss has never been more important. Gain insight on the latest wildfire risk assessment processes and the implications on home insurance, neighbourhood and community scale desirability.

WEBINAR OBJECTIVES

• Review the latest wildfire hazard assessment identification and mitigation tools available through FireSmart BC; including The Home Partners Program (HPP)

• Understand home and community risk posed by wildfire and the implications on home insurance including premium reduction opportunities/incentives and insurance exclusion during active wildfires

• Discuss how effective wildfire mitigation and hazard reduction work can be conducted and opportunities to integrate into both community planning and insurance incentivization

• Examine the relationship between wildfire, wildfire loss and home insurance in BC

WEBINAR PRESENTER:

Joel Hamilton, Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Provincial Coordinator, Fire Chiefs Association of BC – FireSmart BC

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 1.5 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Monday, March 6, 2023

Fees: Before GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$71.43 IIBC Member

+$85.71 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2023)

Corporate Rate: $61.90 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca

Questions?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747

