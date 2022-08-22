IIBC – Meet the Risk Manager: Practical Risk Management Tips and Tools Webinar

Date and Time:
Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 9am – 10:45am PDT
The risk manager has a multi-faceted role as they manage risk from various perspectives: underwriting, claims and broker/agent. Driving forces affecting a company’s risk management strategy also include strategies for bridging gaps between client, broker, underwriter and adjuster. Learn tips and tools for managing risk and discuss lessons learned from claims!
WEBINAR OBJECTIVES
• Explore the role of the risk manager
• Explain the connection between roles in risk management and underwriters, brokers and adjusters
• Review driving forces affecting a company’s risk management strategy
• Define enterprise risk management
• Identify top 10 tips and tools to managing risk for personal and commercial underwriters, brokers and adjusters
• Discuss lessons learned from claims case studies
• Outline the benefits of obtaining a CRM designation
WEBINAR PRESENTER:
Matthew Rapparlie, Risk and Community Safety Manager – Thompson Rivers University
Number of Continuing Education Credits: 1.5 Technical CE Credit (BC)
Registration Deadline: Wednesday Sept 28, 2022
Fees: Include GST. (Insurance Institute membership required)
$75 IIBC Member
+$90 Insurance Institute membership for New Member (membership exp May 31, 2023 )
Corporate Rate: $65 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Donna at dsalahor@insuranceinstitute.ca
QUESTIONS?
Donna Salahor, CIP
Education and Events Coordinator – Vancouver Island
Insurance Institute of BC
E: dsalahor@insuranceinstitute.ca
T: 250.216.9393