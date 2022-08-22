IIBC – Meet the Risk Manager: Practical Risk Management Tips and Tools Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

September 29, 2022



Date and Time:

Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 9am – 10:45am PDT

The risk manager has a multi-faceted role as they manage risk from various perspectives: underwriting, claims and broker/agent. Driving forces affecting a company’s risk management strategy also include strategies for bridging gaps between client, broker, underwriter and adjuster. Learn tips and tools for managing risk and discuss lessons learned from claims!

WEBINAR OBJECTIVES

• Explore the role of the risk manager

• Explain the connection between roles in risk management and underwriters, brokers and adjusters

• Review driving forces affecting a company’s risk management strategy

• Define enterprise risk management

• Identify top 10 tips and tools to managing risk for personal and commercial underwriters, brokers and adjusters

• Discuss lessons learned from claims case studies

• Outline the benefits of obtaining a CRM designation

WEBINAR PRESENTER:

Matthew Rapparlie, Risk and Community Safety Manager – Thompson Rivers University

