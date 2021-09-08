Canadian Underwriter

IIBC – Part 1: Demystifying Business Interruption Insurance Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC
October 07, 2021
Online via Zoom


Webinar Date & Time:
Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PDT

Business Interruption Insurance can be perceived as highly technical and difficult to understand. This webinar will help you demystify this very important type of insurance. Whether you are an adjuster, broker or underwriter, this webinar is designed to provide the essential tools and confidence you need to understand the basic concepts of business interruption insurance.

Webinar Objectives:

  • Discuss Profits, Gross Earnings and Business Income forms
  • Explain increase in cost of working and saved expenses
  • Discuss ordinary payroll
  • Review information to request
  • Identify issues to consider when calculating a loss
  • Understand co-insurance
  • Calculate a loss

Webinar Presenters from Williams Meaden & Moore Inc.:
     Bichtar Mahal, BBA, CPA, CA, CIP | Partner
     Nick Angelotti, FCPA, FCA, CFF, DIFA, CFI, CFE | Partner, President
     Mark Harrop, CPA, CMA | Forensic Accountant

Number of Continuing Education Credits:  2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required
$69 IIBC Member
+$85 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2022)

Corporate Rate: $60 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members).  To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

Questions?
Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist
Insurance Institute of BC
E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca   | T: 604.678.5747 



https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/british-columbia/seminars/seminar-details?seminarId=12749



