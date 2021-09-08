IIBC – Part 1: Demystifying Business Interruption Insurance Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

October 07, 2021

Online via Zoom

Webinar Date & Time:

Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PDT

Business Interruption Insurance can be perceived as highly technical and difficult to understand. This webinar will help you demystify this very important type of insurance. Whether you are an adjuster, broker or underwriter, this webinar is designed to provide the essential tools and confidence you need to understand the basic concepts of business interruption insurance.

Webinar Objectives:

Discuss Profits, Gross Earnings and Business Income forms

Explain increase in cost of working and saved expenses

Discuss ordinary payroll

Review information to request

Identify issues to consider when calculating a loss

Understand co-insurance

Calculate a loss

Webinar Presenters from Williams Meaden & Moore Inc.:

Bichtar Mahal, BBA, CPA, CA, CIP | Partner

Nick Angelotti, FCPA, FCA, CFF, DIFA, CFI, CFE | Partner, President

Mark Harrop, CPA, CMA | Forensic Accountant

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$69 IIBC Member

+$85 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2022)

Corporate Rate: $60 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .



Questions?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747

Visit event's website