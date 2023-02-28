IIBC – Smaller and Tougher: D&O Claims in Strata & Not-for-Profits Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

May 02, 2023



Webinar Date & Time:

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PST

How do good intentions wind up in court? Hear about current and emerging major challenges for non-profit and strata governance. Learn what does and doesn’t matter in D&O claims, and how to better navigate towards successful outcomes.

Webinar Objectives

• Identify key issues in non-profit and strata governance;

• Explain the scope of personal liability for board members;

• Discuss emerging areas of concern

• Outline quick tips for best practices in governance and claims handling

Webinar Presenters from Dolden Wallace Folick LLP

Jonathan Weisman, Partner

Zoe Klassen, Associate

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, May 1, 2023

Fees: Before GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$80.95 IIBC Member

$71.43 CIP Society Member

$61.90 Corporate Rate (group of 6+) – Contact Winnie to register groups.

+$85.71 Insurance Institute membership for New Members (membership exp May 31, 2024)



QUESTIONS?

Winnie Hon, CIP , Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca

T: 604.678.5747

