IIBC – Statement Taking: The Foundation of a Good Investigation Webinar

Webinar Date & Time:
Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PDT
The early days of evidence collection are the most crucial, as the information collected through investigation in the initial stages will be scrutinized and utilized throughout the entire claims process. In many cases, the claim can remain open and debated/litigated for years, which highlights the importance of taking a good statement. Statements act as evidence to assist in the overall claims investigation and decision making process. In this webinar, we will look at the entire claims process to understand the impact of evidence collection, while providing tools to ensure success for a solid investigation.
Webinar Objectives:
Webinar Presenter:
Mark Woodall | President & Owner | Bubba Holdings Ltd.
Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)
Registration Deadline: Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required
$69 IIBC Member
+$85 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2022)
Corporate Rate: $60 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .
Questions?
Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist
Insurance Institute of BC
E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747