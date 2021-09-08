IIBC – Statement Taking: The Foundation of a Good Investigation Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

October 14, 2021

Online via Zoom

Webinar Date & Time:

Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PDT

The early days of evidence collection are the most crucial, as the information collected through investigation in the initial stages will be scrutinized and utilized throughout the entire claims process. In many cases, the claim can remain open and debated/litigated for years, which highlights the importance of taking a good statement. Statements act as evidence to assist in the overall claims investigation and decision making process. In this webinar, we will look at the entire claims process to understand the impact of evidence collection, while providing tools to ensure success for a solid investigation.

Webinar Objectives:

Define “evidence” and discuss methods of evidence collection

Review the claims handling process

Identify potential legal issues in the collection process and the admissibility of evidence in court

Explain the statement taking process::

– How to prepare for a statement

– Determine parties to be interviewed

– How to lead questioning and document the evidence

Examine in detail the preparation of statements for an automobile accident, a slip & fall injury, and a liquor incident

Webinar Presenter:

Mark Woodall | President & Owner | Bubba Holdings Ltd.

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$69 IIBC Member

+$85 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2022)

Corporate Rate: $60 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .



Questions?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747

