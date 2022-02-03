IIBC – Strata D&O: Challenges, Coverages & Evolving Issues Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

Strata property ownership is very popular in BC. The duty and responsibility of Strata Council owed to the individual unit owner and the ownership as a whole, is often unclear to most. In this webinar we will begin with describing the roles, responsibilities, and duties of a Strata Council with respect to obligation to repair, maintain, and insure the common property of a residential Strata corporation. As there is an increased risk and responsibility associated for Strata Council, we will be reviewing what is considered common property of the Strata corporation, the duty of a Strata council with respect to the common property, and potential issues and pitfalls with insurance coverage.

Webinar Objectives

• Discuss common challenges faced by strata corporations/council from a practical perspective

• Examine evolving issues under BC Human Rights Code and those recently addressed by Civil Resolution Tribunal

• Review the mandatory and optional insurance coverage for strata corporations/council

• Explain the benefits of optional D&O coverage

Webinar Presenters ~ from Clyde & Co Canada LLP

Julia Vizzaccaro, Senior Associate

Chris Bakker, Senior Associate

