IIBC – Surface Wellsite Reclamation Webinar

February 15, 2024



Webinar Date & Time:

Thursday, February 15, 2024 8:00 – 11:15 am PDT

There are in the order of 100,000 wells in Alberta, 30,000 wells in Saskatchewan and up to 10,000 wells in British Columbia that are inactive and require abandonment. The cost of this work is estimated to exceed $70 billion and take many years.

Adjusters, Brokers and Underwriters interested in finding out the processes and practices of wellsite abandonment and reclamation in the oil & gas industry should attend. We will look at the well as it exists and the requirements and risks to abandon the well.

We will review the basic coverage issues relating to Environmental Impairment Liability (EIL), we will discuss the handling of Pollution relating to the Control of Well policy, and discuss the requirements of a Reclamation Certificate sign-off. Finally, we will discuss aspects of TDG relative to the removal of waste associated with wellsite reclamation.

Webinar Objectives

Technical:

• Surface Facilities

• Pipelines and Gathering Systems

• Surface Clean up, Remediation and Reclamation

• Typical Cost Examples

• Surface Development on Abandoned Wellsites

• Typical Job Opportunities

Insurance:

• Environmental Impairment Liability

• Claims Made v. Occurrence

• Defense Costs

• Definitions (New, Pre-existing & Known Conditions)

• Exclusions

Control of well (OEE) – Pollution (1st Party vs 3rd Party)

Professional Liability (E&O):

• Regulatory Sign-Off and Legal Implications

Transportation of Dangerous Goods:

• Pollution and Spill Cooperatives

• AER Reporting Requirements

Webinar Presenters:

George Sutherland, B.Sc, M. Sc Geology

Arnie Zippel, B.Comm, CIP



Number of Continuing Education Credits: 3 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: February 14, 2024

Fees: Before GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$90.48 IIBC Member

$80.95 CIP Society Member

+$85.71 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2024)

Corporate Rate: $72.86 per attendee for groups of 5 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

