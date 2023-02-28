IIBC – Symposium 2023: Evolving Times. Evolving Risks

by Insurance Institute of BC

April 20, 2023



Symposium Date & Time:

Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 7:30 pm – 5:15 pm PST

Expand your vision and be inspired!

IIBC Symposium – Evolving Times. Evolving Risks, returns in-person on April 20, 2023. This full day event features insightful education sessions, influential speakers, keynote presentations and an interactive mock trial. Engage in Q&A segments, network with industry professionals, and stay connected in the p&c community.



Presentations:

Session A: Supply Chain Chaos: Inflation Impact on Claims

Session B (Option 1): Playing nice: Interplay between Government & Insurers During Natural Catastrophes

Session B (Option 2): Travel Insurance Risks: Global Travel in a Post-COVID World

Session C (Option 1): Impact of Electric Vehicles on Fire Insurance and the Environment

Session C (Option 2): Employment Practice Liability: Legal Implications of Vaccine Mandates & WFH Policies in BC

Session D: Mock Trial: Residential Fire with Marijuana Grow-op – Coverage Denied?



Breakfast Keynote

Insights on Canadian Insurance Demographic Trends

Brad Neal, BA, ACIP, CRM, Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships –Insurance Institute of Canada

Lunch Keynote

Bad Roads Bring Good People – Live Multimedia Travel Tales with William Jans

William Jans, Photographer



Fees

$380 Insurance Institute Member

$350 CIP Society Member

$330 Corporate Rate for group of 6/+ (please contact Winnie)

+$90 New Members (membership to May 31, 2024)

Note: Registration Fee includes Mock Trial, 3 Seminar Sessions, Breakfast & Lunch Keynote, Breakfast, Lunch, Cocktail Hour and Door Prize Draws, GST.



CE credits for each webinar vary based on length of each session. 4.5 CE credits total for attending sessions A to D. Sign-in and sign-out required for each session for credit letter issuance. Please be aware that intermittent absence during the presentation will preclude IIBC from issuing a CE certificate for a session.



QUESTIONS?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist, Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747

#SymposiumBC

Visit event's website