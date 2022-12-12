IIBC – Thompson Okanagan 2022 Convocation

Event Date & Time:
Thursday, January 19, 2023
11:30 am Reception
12:00pm – 1:30pm Lunch (followed by presentation of awards & certificates)
Join us to toast our graduates’ academic achievements and celebrate this important professional milestone with them!
Menu
Plated luncheon: Salad, Ling-cod Entrée, Wine, Dessert, Coffee/Tea
Vegetarian option available by advance request
Tickets
$85 2022 Graduates & Certificate Recipients
$95 Guest
Ticket order deadline: Friday, January 6, 2023
Seating is pre-arranged. Tables/seats will be indicated by company name and/or individual name at the event.
If you have any questions, please contact Winnie Hon at 604.678.5747 or whon@insuranceinstitute.ca