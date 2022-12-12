Canadian Underwriter

IIBC – Thompson Okanagan 2022 Convocation

by Insurance Institute of BC
January 19, 2023


Event Date & Time:
Thursday, January 19, 2023
11:30 am Reception
12:00pm – 1:30pm Lunch (followed by presentation of awards & certificates)

Join us to toast our graduates’ academic achievements and celebrate this important professional milestone with them!  

Menu
Plated luncheon: Salad, Ling-cod Entrée, Wine, Dessert, Coffee/Tea
Vegetarian option available by advance request

Tickets
$85 2022 Graduates & Certificate Recipients
$95 Guest

Ticket order deadline: Friday, January 6, 2023

Seating is pre-arranged. Tables/seats will be indicated by company name and/or individual name at the event.

If you have any questions, please contact Winnie Hon at 604.678.5747 or whon@insuranceinstitute.ca



Visit event's website
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/british-columbia/events/event-details?eventId=13626



