IIBC – Time Management for the Insurance Professional Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

May 25, 2023



Webinar Date & Time:

Thursday, May 25, 2023 | 9:00 am – 11:00 am PST

It’s now a cliché to talk about how busy we are. Many people feel overwhelmed by the amount of work coupled with the endless barrage of emails. We have to deal with more interruptions and distractions than ever before. Time Management is process improvement utilized to be more organized in our approach to work and to have better decision making processes in terms of priorities and dealing with interruptions. In this session we start by looking at the biggest time wasters for most people. Then we learn how to establish priorities and stay more focused on them. You will become more focused, organized, aware of priorities and in control of your day.

Webinar Objectives

• Discuss techniques and processes to deal with interruptions and “last-minute” work that comes at us all day

• Review email management, how to deal with them decisively and how to file and archive them properly, which is so important in the insurance industry

• Identify the most common time management tools and how to use them more effectively

Webinar Presenter

Stephen P. Franklin

Number of Continuing Education Credits: n/a (soft skills webinar not eligible for CE credits)

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Fees: Before GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$71.43 IIBC Member

$61.90 CIP Member (Graduate)

$55.71 Corporate Rate (group of 6+) – Contact Winnie to register groups.

+$85.71 Insurance Institute membership for New Member (membership exp May 31, 2024 )

QUESTIONS?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca

T: 604.678.5747

Visit event's website