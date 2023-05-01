IIBC – Top Cases & Industry Developments in P&C Insurance

Webinar Date & Time:
Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PST
Stay up-to-date with current legal decisions on noteworthy cases and industry developments in P&C insurance. There will be a particular focus on the life of a claims file, from investigations to conclusion and managing risk and avoiding bad faith claims throughout. This webinar will benefit all insurance professionals, including claims adjusters, third party administrators, brokers, and underwriters.
Webinar Objectives
Webinar Presenters from Clark Wilson LLP
Sam Ip, Partner
Satinder Sidhu, Partner
Sean Tessarolo, Associate
Denny Chung, Associate
Meera Jain, Associate
Bo Carter, Associate
Kim Do, Associate
Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)
Registration Deadline: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Fees: Before GST. Insurance Institute membership required
$80.95 IIBC Member
$71.43 CIP Society Member
$64.29 Corporate Rate (group of 6+) contact Winnie to register a group
+$85.71 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2024)
