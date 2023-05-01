Canadian Underwriter

Event

IIBC – Top Cases & Industry Developments in P&C Insurance

by Insurance Institute of BC
June 22, 2023


Webinar Date & Time:
Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PST

Stay up-to-date with current legal decisions on noteworthy cases and industry developments in P&C insurance. There will be a particular focus on the life of a claims file, from investigations to conclusion and managing risk and avoiding bad faith claims throughout. This webinar will benefit all insurance professionals, including claims adjusters, third party administrators, brokers, and underwriters.

Webinar Objectives

  • Review the latest legal developments in P&C insurance, covering the following areas:
    – Other Insurance Provisions / Overlapping Coverage
    – Covenants to Insure
    – Duty to Defend
    – Exclusion Clauses and Coverage Denials
    – Bad Faith and Punitive Damage
  • Examine investigations and claims handling best practices to manage risk and avoid bad faith allegations

Webinar Presenters from Clark Wilson LLP

Sam Ip, Partner
Satinder Sidhu, Partner
Sean Tessarolo, Associate
Denny Chung, Associate
Meera Jain, Associate
Bo Carter, Associate
Kim Do, Associate

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Fees: Before GST. Insurance Institute membership required
$80.95 IIBC Member
$71.43 CIP Society Member
$64.29 Corporate Rate (group of 6+) contact Winnie to register a group

+$85.71 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2024)

Questions?
Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist
Insurance Institute of BC
E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747



https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/british-columbia/seminars/seminar-details?seminarId=14147



