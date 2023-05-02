IIBC – Underlying Risks of Solar Panels Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

Through the years we are more engaged in protecting the environment by “going green” Did you know that the number of solar panels on roofs has been increasing by 50% every year since 2010? This webinar aims to help you learn more on how to scrutinize the risks of roof-mounted and ground-mounted solar panels. A forensic review of several cases has revealed that all risks associated with solar systems may not be fully understood by the owners, insurers, or other involved parties.

Webinar Objectives

Statistical review of renewable energy-power

Identify solar panel types and systems

Review general risks associated with solar panel installation

Discuss environmental risks

Examine fire risks

Outline best practice for solar projects

Explore chain of liabilities and subrogation opportunities

Webinar Presenters

Dr. Ben Daee, Vice President – J.S. Held

Michael Connolly, Vice President – Claimspro Atlantic Canada

Alan Batten, Manager Personal Lines, Maritime Region– Wawanesa Mutual Insurance

